Local family finds stranger's body in casket at visitation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 ON YOUR SIDE

Local family finds stranger's body in casket at visitation

Posted: Updated:
By Taneisha Cordell, Reporter
Connect
File photo provided by MGN Online. File photo provided by MGN Online.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A family wants answers after a mix-up at a Chattanooga funeral home.

Wednesday, the family gathered to say their final goodbyes to a loved one only to find another man in his place.

Benjamin Brown Jr. passed away last week from an illness. His nephews say that loss was difficult on its own, but a mistake by John P. Franklin Funeral Home made it harder on their family.

Willie Brown and his brother Dominique say they were first to notice something wasn't right when friends and family gathered for visitation Wednesday afternoon.

“I said, ‘this ain't my uncle,’” Willie says. “So, everybody around was like, ‘that's your uncle, that's your uncle, it's just the makeup’ and I'm just saying I know my uncle and this is not my uncle.”

Willie says his uncle was a double-amputee. The man placed in his uncle's casket was not.

“The man was like, ‘well let’s open the bottom of the casket,’” Willie recalls. “So, the funeral director opened the bottom of the casket and when he opened the bottom of the casket he was like (gasp) and he slammed the casket and said, ‘y'all get out.’”

Willie says his family was told to leave so the funeral home staff could look for his uncle’s body. He says the body was located at the morgue and brought to the funeral home 30 minutes later.

“The suit we bought my uncle to get buried in they had put it on the other guy,” Willie says. “So, we had to wait for them to take the clothes off this dead man and put it on my uncle so my uncle could get buried in his own clothes.”

“They've been saying it's their mistake,” Dominique says. “They're still apologizing. They don't know what to do right now.”

The funeral home sent the following statement to Channel 3:

As the family prepares to lay their loved one to rest, they say they want an explanation and assurance no other family has to go through this.

“What if we would have had a closed casket, we could have sent this man to the grave,” Willie says. “We could've buried someone else's loved one and they wouldn't have never known.”

The family tells Channel 3, the funeral service is still set for Thursday.

They plan to follow their uncle's hearse to make sure their wishes are carried out.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:03 PM EST2017-11-17 01:03:41 GMT
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the...More
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first GOP senator to say he opposes it.More

  • TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-16 23:51:05 GMT

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

  • Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-16 23:44:37 GMT

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.