Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is now on the money - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is now on the money

Posted: Updated:
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton hold up a sheet of new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton hold up a sheet of new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP
by ASSOCIATED PRESS

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton hold up a sheet of new $1 bills at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington on Wednesday. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza are now on the money, literally.

The two officials took a tour of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing on Wednesday to see firsthand the production of new $1 bills, the first currency that will bear their signatures.

Mnuchin's signature is decidedly more legible than that of his predecessor Jacob Lew. Lew had handwriting that was so sloppy that former President Barack Obama once joked that unless he made his signature more legible, it might debase the currency.


Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's signature on new dollar bills. Photo by Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Carranza and Mnuchin, accompanied by his wife Louise Linton, examined sheets of the $1 bills at the bureau's Washington printing plant. The currency will be shipped to Federal Reserve regional banks around the country, and the new bills are expected to go into circulation in December.

Both Treasury officials provided 10 sample signatures, from which one was chosen for government engravers.

Signatures of Treasury secretaries have been appearing on U.S. currency since 1914.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS

  • NewsMore>>

  • Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-11-17 01:10:25 GMT
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the...More
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first GOP senator to say he opposes it.More

  • TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-16 23:51:05 GMT

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

  • Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-16 23:44:37 GMT

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.