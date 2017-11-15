Keeping your Christmas Tree fresh for the holiday

Many enjoy the scent of fresh pine in their homes during the holidays. If you're looking to bring in a real tree this year, the condition of the tree for Christmas Day or a party is all about timing.

Spruce, Fir, Pine; you purchase a tree in early December. It's maybe fresh for two weeks, only to become dull by December 25th.

Dan Raulston from Raulston Acres Christmas Tree Farm says, "Once you cut the tree, you have cut off its supply of nutrients and water."

Raulston tells Channel 3 once the tree is cut, pores are wide open and ready for water.

"Normal tap water does really well," Raulston adds.

He recommends letting the tap water sit a little to eliminate some of the chlorine, as it acts as a drying agent.

You can, however, give ingredients that will give your tree a boost.

Plant food contains ingredients like Urea Phosphate, Potassium Chloride, and Sodium Molybdate. If you don't have plant food, you can add ingredients found in your pantry like table salt, baking soda, sugar, and add to the tree water.

Sugar helps the salt and baking soda and sends these nutrients to the plant's roots, stems, and needles.

Rickey Kittle with Kittle Christmas Tree Farm says to avoid placing the tree in a room with a vent.

"If they cover that vent up with that tree, it's going to take up the heat all the time. It will probably last all season," Kittle says.

You can store the tree in a cool and dark place, preferably for the first two weeks. A garage would be a good place during the day.

The Fraser Fir is going to be the priciest. It's the "Cadillac of trees," coming from North Carolina. It grows in elevations of 2,800 feet and higher. It has the strongest limbs, and the color lasts. It also gives a long-lasting aroma.

The most fragrant is going to be the Carolina Spruce, and the Murray Cypress has a deep rich color all season with strong limbs for larger ornaments.

Kittle Christmas Tree Farm is located at 985 Salem Valley Road in Ringgold, Georgia.

The for Raulston Acres Christmas Tree Farm can be found here.

Have a weather-related story? Feel free to email Meteorologist Brittany Beggs.