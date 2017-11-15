Police chase ends with arrest of two juveniles

Hamilton County deputies arrested two juveniles who were involved in a police chase Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says a school resource officer (SRO) tried to pull over a driver in a stolen vehicle on Morrison Springs Road, but the driver refused to stop.

A police chase began but the suspects got away.

The spokesperson says another SRO from the Center for Creative Arts spotted the vehicle on North Market Street and tried to stop the driver.

The vehicle eventually stopped near the corner of McKendrick Road and Noll Street.

The driver and passenger both ran from the scene but were ultimately arrested.

Deputies found a semi automatic pistol in the vehicle, using a K-9 officer.

Charges are pending against both suspects.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.