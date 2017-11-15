UPDATE: Search underway for escaped inmate from DeKalb County, A - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Search underway for escaped inmate from DeKalb County, AL

By WRCB Staff
DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Christopher Daniel Jones has been located and taken back into custody.

PREVIOUS STORY: Law enforcement from Northeast Alabama are searching for an escaped inmate.

Around 11:45 Wednesday morning Christopher Daniel Jones, 28 of Rainsville was on work release in the area of Sylvania at F G Lumber, Inc where he has been employed since November 3rd.

Jones walked off from the work release detail.

He was in jail on charges of receiving stolen property 1st and a failure to appear.

Jones is 6 foot tall, about 135 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone sees or know of Jones whereabouts please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801. 

