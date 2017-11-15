Army acknowledges failures to report crime data to FBI - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Army acknowledges failures to report crime data to FBI

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Army's top general says his service failed in a "significant" number of cases to report soldiers' criminal history to the FBI.
    
Gen. Mark Milley told reporters that the Army is still reviewing the extent of the problem. Last week the Air Force acknowledged that it had not submitted to the FBI - as was required - the 2012 assault conviction of the former airman who killed 26 people in a Texas church on Nov. 5.
    
Milley said the Army is acting to quickly fix its reporting problem. He estimated that 10 percent to 20 percent of Army criminal history data that should have been reported to the FBI was not. He added that this was an early estimate and he would provide a more specific number soon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-11-17 01:10:25 GMT
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the...More
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first GOP senator to say he opposes it.More

  • TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-16 23:51:05 GMT

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

  • Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-16 23:44:37 GMT

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.