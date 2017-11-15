Massachusetts police stop driver for pizza box license plate

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) - Police officers in a Massachusetts town jokingly recommend drivers get a little more creative if they make their own illegal license plates.

The Hopkinton Police Department says in a Facebook post Sunday a driver was stopped with a license plate made from a pizza box.

The department discourages people from making their own plates. But if he or she does, the department says not to use a cardboard box and felt tip pens.

Hopkinton police say the driver is facing charges that include operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle and attaching "fake home made" plates.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.