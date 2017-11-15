Hamilton County Commission approves funds for school improvements

Some much needed improvements are coming to Hamilton County schools.

County commissioners unanimously approved $100 million in tax revenue Wednesday for the 14 projects.

The funds will pay for consolidating Tyner Middle and High schools and renovating the middle school building for Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts to move into.

Howard Middle will be renovated and Snow Hill Elementary will receive additional classrooms.

Lookout Valley Elementary will get a new multipurpose room.

Normal Park will get a new elevator.

Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts will get a new heating and air unit.

The money will also help with multiple athletic facilities like a new stadium and track at Howard, improve tracks at Central, Brainerd, Soddy Daisy and Hixson High Schools.

A package District 3 Commissioner Greg Martin, who used to serve on the school board, said is in the right direction.

"What this package will do, it'll help us catch up with some of the needs we've fallen behind on and that's really critical for your children," he said.

The funds will also pay for new buildings in Harrison Elementary and East Hamilton Middle Schools.

An additional $25 million will come from the district's reserve fund.

Martin said the projects wouldn't be able to move forward without a recent property tax increase.

"It's not for raises or pensions or some of these other things that are out there. Seventy-seven percent of it is for brick and mortar, $1 million of it is for teachers so they don't have to go shop at Walmart, where they can get block grants instead of paying out of their pockets for pens and pencils," he added.

Projects will start construction or renovation as soon as next month.

Others may take a little bit longer.

A review committee will help with plans for the new schools and other bigger projects.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.