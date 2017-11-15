Blake Shelton chosen as People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive"

He's a coach on NBC's "The Voice" and a superstar country singer.

Now Blake Shelton is officially a heartthrob.

The 41-year-old Shelton has been named the 2017 "Sexiest Man Alive" by People magazine.

When asked about the honor Shelton said the magazine must be running out of people.

Shelton says his girlfriend of two years, Gwen Stefani, convinced him to accept the honor, which typically comes with sarcastic bragging rights and a fair amount of teasing in Hollywood.

Interestingly, fellow "Voice" coach Adam Levine was named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" in 2013.

