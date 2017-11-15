What the Tech? YouTube Non family friendly videos

Parents may not like to do it and they may not even admit it but most have at one time or another given their children unsupervised access to YouTube or the YouTube Kids app. These days a parent may have to watch over their shoulder every single second.

As we reported back in a series of disturbing videos featuring popular kids characters are mixed in with legitimate videos safe enough for kids to watch on their own.

Imagine for a minute handing your 3 year old a smartphone or tablet to watch Peppa Pig or Elsa from “Frozen”. The first few minutes are fine but then take a disturbing twist. Peppa begins to chase other characters around with a chain saw, or drinking bleach. Elsa or Barbie suddenly begins urinating on Spider-Man. These videos exist and there’s no way to know until it’s too late to stop young eyes from seeing it

I first saw the videos last May on YouTube then found them mixed in with other videos in the YouTube Kids app. There was no indication that they were parody’s aimed at adults with a bizarre sense of humor. That’s how they slipped by YouTube’s approval process.

I flagged and reported the videos to YouTube yet they stayed on the site and app for months. As more media outlets reported them to YouTube the online video service owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet promises to make some changes.

YouTube will, according to begin using more human beings to review videos before they’re included in the Kids app. It also claims it will make certain any videos such as this are labeled as such. The new guidelines and approval process, it believes will keep the videos away from young eyes.

Will it work? We can hope, but YouTube says it will not censor these parody videos from its main website and app. In the meantime parents may want to watch videos along with their children and specifically look at the channel uploading the videos. Report disturbing children’s videos to YouTube and flag them as being unsafe for children.