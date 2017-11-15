Caught On Cam: Real-Life Hamburglar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Caught On Cam: Real-Life Hamburglar

Posted: Updated:

Police in Columbia, Maryland are looking for a woman who pulled out all the stops to get her fast-food fix.

Security video shows the woman pushing herself through a McDonald's drive-thru window around 1 a.m. on the morning of November 5th.

No one was inside the McDonald's at the time, police said.

"She helped herself to a drink then went into the business and stole cash and other food," Howard County police spokesman Seth Hoffman said.

About 22 minutes later, she comes back with a box, leaves it at the window, and goes to another door to pick it up on the other side.

