Atlanta school evacuated after pipe bursts, causing bang

ATLANTA (AP) - A pipe burst with a loud bang at an Atlanta elementary school early Wednesday, prompting officials to evacuate students.

Fire officials were called to Cleveland Avenue Elementary School south of downtown Atlanta after reports of an explosion but said no one was injured.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said that when the pipe burst, it caused a loud bang and popped some ceiling tiles.

Atlanta Public Schools spokeswoman Latisha Gray said the problem involved the school's air conditioning system. Gray said it caused a loud noise in the cafeteria.

CBS 46 reports that students were moved outside as fire officials investigated. Photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed young children standing in a grassy area near the school.

The school is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.