5th grader challenges dress code calling leggings a 'distraction'

ATLANTA -- A determined 5th grade student is challenging Atlanta Public Schools to update its 10-year-old dress code after she said it is unfair for the policy to call leggings "a distraction."

Falyn Handley, 10, is a Springdale Park Elementary School 5th grader. She's done research and created a presentation for the school board in order to spark change. She's even started a petition to get the dress code updated.

"Leggings are comfortable, affordable and popular. The current APS dress code does not allow leggings because they are 'a distraction'," she wrote.

The petition has already garnered more than 1,000 of its 1,500-signature goal.

