5th grader challenges dress code calling leggings a 'distraction - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

5th grader challenges dress code calling leggings a 'distraction'

Posted: Updated:

ATLANTA -- A determined 5th grade student is challenging Atlanta Public Schools to update its 10-year-old dress code after she said it is unfair for the policy to call leggings "a distraction."

Falyn Handley, 10, is a Springdale Park Elementary School 5th grader. She's done research and created a presentation for the school board in order to spark change. She's even started a petition to get the dress code updated.

"Leggings are comfortable, affordable and popular. The current APS dress code does not allow leggings because they are 'a distraction'," she wrote.

The petition has already garnered more than 1,000 of its 1,500-signature goal.

 Read more about this story on WXIA's website

  • NewsMore>>

  • Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Big House victory for GOP tax plan, but Senate fate unclear

    Thursday, November 16 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-11-17 01:10:25 GMT
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the...More
    Republicans are muscling their massive tax bill through the House, with GOP leaders exuding confidence they have the votes. But the tax overhaul hit a roadblock Wednesday as Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin became the first GOP senator to say he opposes it.More

  • TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    TDOT announces Thanksgiving roadwork halt

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:51 PM EST2017-11-16 23:51:05 GMT

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

    TDOT will halt all roadwork during the Thanksgiving weekend.

    More

  • Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Who could be the Vols next coach?

    Thursday, November 16 2017 6:44 PM EST2017-11-16 23:44:37 GMT

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More

    If you don't have a coaching candidate list, you're not in the "in crowd." With that said, here's Sports Director Paul Shahen's list of potential candidates for Tennessee's head coaching vacancy in no particular order.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.