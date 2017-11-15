3 Cherokee Co. NC, men plead guilty to separate sexual assault c - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 Cherokee Co. NC, men plead guilty to separate sexual assault cases

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -

Three men from Cherokee County, NC pleaded guilty in three separate cases of sexual assault. 

William Kraig Moran, 53, of Murphy pleaded to Statutory Rape. In July 2017, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s received a complaint alleging that Moran had sexually assault a minor child. Moran was arrested as a result of the investigation.  He was to a maximum of 21 years and 8 months in prison, and he will serve at least 13 years and 10 months before he is eligible for release. Upon his release from prison Moran will be monitored by a GPS satellite tracking system and he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. 
 

Timothy Russell Rung, 42, of Murphy pleaded guilty to Statutory Sexual Offense.  In November 2015 the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Rung had committed a sexual assault on a minor.  He was arrested as a result of the investigation.  Rung was sentenced to a maximum of 29 years in prison, and he will serve at least 20 years before he is eligible for release. Upon his release from prison Rung will be monitored by a satellite GPS tracking system, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, and he is prohibited from ever having contact with the victim.  
 
Robert Andrew Defore, 41, of Andrews pleaded guilty to First Degree Forcible Sexual Offense. In August 2015, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office received a request from the Andrews Police Department to assist in a sexual assault investigation involving Defore and a minor child. Pursuant to that allegation a joint investigation was conducted which concluded with the arrest of Defore. He was sentenced to a maximum of 29 years in prison, and he will serve at least 20 years before he is eligible for release. Upon his release from prison Defore will be monitored by a satellite GPS tracking system, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, and he is prohibited from ever having contact with the victim.  
 
 

