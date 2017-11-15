Cool and pleasant today with clouds building in late

Good Wednesday. It is another chilly start to the day with most folks seeing temps dipping into the 30s this morning. Some patchy areas of dense fog are absolutely possible, so be on the lookout for that. This afternoon we will see highs staying in the mid to upper 50s as clouds from a dying front increase over the area this afternoon into tonight. I don't expect any rain with this front.

Thursday will be a little more mild with temps ranging from 46 in the morning to 64 in the afternoon. Skies will start cloudy, but we will clear through the day.

Friday will sport a chilly start in the mid-30s. In the afternoon we will climb to a high of 63 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night will be the peak time to see the Leonid Meteors shooting across the sky. I think we will have some degree of cloudiness, but right now it looks as though they will be broken enough so that we may get to see a few meteors.

Saturday will start mild with lows in the upper 40s. Clouds will build and we will have rain showers moving through Saturday afternoon as a cold front presses through. We still should be able to maintain a warm high of 65. Rainfall amounts will be light, ranging from 1/10" to 1/4", Saturday night the showers will taper off and cooler air will filter in.

Sunday looks good and chilly with the low dropping to about 40, and the high reaching 50 under sunny skies.

A PRELIMINARY look at Thanksgiving shows it will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and highs in the low to mid-40s.

David Karnes

