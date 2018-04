UPDATE: As of 4:15 a.m. all lanes are now open. Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash was between a car and a semi. Right now the conditions of the drivers and any passengers are unknown.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An early morning crash on Interstate 75 has closed the left northbound lane in McMinn County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirm there are injuries involved. Right now, the extent of the injuries and how many people are hurt is not clear.

As of 2 a.m. the left lane is closed.

It happened north of Calhoun. There was fog in the area at the time of the crash, but right now the cause of the incident is unknown.

