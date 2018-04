Firefighters in Catoosa County were called to a house fire Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 8:00 p.m. from Alabama Highway near JR's Land Company.

Our crew at the scene asked the residents how the fire started but they did not want to comment.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

