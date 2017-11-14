UPDATE: Grundy Co. school board member has vehicle vandalized - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Grundy Co. school board member has vehicle vandalized

By Ken Nicholson
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A Grundy County school board member’s truck was vandalized after Monday night’s school board meeting, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the school board member was driving home wen his truck stopped running, that’s when he noticed the vandalism.

The word “rapist” was spray painted across the passenger side door and an unidentified substance was put in the gas tank to keep it from running. The incident report also stated there was an odor coming from the gas tank.

The school resource officer is looking through footage from the high school, where the school board meeting was held, to try and identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

The name of the school board member has not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

