UPDATE: Grundy Co. school board member has vehicle vandalized

A Grundy County school board member’s truck was vandalized after Monday night’s school board meeting, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the school board member was driving home wen his truck stopped running, that’s when he noticed the vandalism.

The word “rapist” was spray painted across the passenger side door and an unidentified substance was put in the gas tank to keep it from running. The incident report also stated there was an odor coming from the gas tank.

The school resource officer is looking through footage from the high school, where the school board meeting was held, to try and identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a case of vandalism, following Monday night's school board meeting.

Details are limited at this time.

Sheriff Clint Shrum confirms the case is under investigation.

Channel 3 has learned that a vehicle belonging to a school board member was reportedly vandalized during Monday's meeting.

READ MORE | Grundy Co. School Board discusses future of head coach position

The name of the school board member has not been released.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.