Two people were arrested in connection to a large drug and pot bust in Rossville.

A release from the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force (LMJCDTF) says agents found about eight pounds of ICE Methamphetamine and about five pounds of suspected high-grade marijuana.

The discovery was made at a home at 508 James Street, as LMJCDTF agents enforced a search warrant.

Danyale Renee Cooper and Todd Lee Harmon, who are each 39 years old, were arrested in connection to the case.

The release says the street value of the drugs and pot is about $400,000.

