Bradley County Sheriff's Office conducting sobriety checkpoints

You might see more deputies out on the roads in Bradley County. That’s because sheriff's deputies will be conducting sobriety roadside safety checkpoints to look for drunk drivers.

More than 16,000 people die each year because of an impaired driver. It’s why the BCSO is cracking down on those who break the law.

You won't miss them: flashing blue lights on busy roads in Bradley County explained James Bradford with BCSO.

"To make sure nobody is driving intoxicated and looking for features and making sure the safety of the roadways,” he said.

Five sobriety check points will be set up by patrol officers to look out for people who get behind the wheel while under the influence.

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. - Bates Pike

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 p.m. - Benton Pike

Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. - Lower River Road

Friday, Nov. 17, 9 p.m. - Dalton Pike

Friday, Nov. 17, 11 p.m. - APD 40

It’s the goal of these stops that deputies say have been effective in the past.

"Letting residents and people know that we're serious about driving while intoxicated during the holiday season,” Bradford said.

Officers will also check for other violations as well. Last year, illegal narcotics were found in addition to impaired drivers. Not every car will be stopped, but it's not random either. BCSO said there is a system in place to stop vehicles that pass through.

"Have you been drinking? If the officer doesn't suspect anything then they go on. We're just looking for any kind of infractions,” he explained.

Sobriety check points are set about four times a year in the county. They’re paid for by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. Deputies use them to show they're serious about violators on the roads.

“We do feel that it deters people from getting out and driving while intoxicated. It makes them think law enforcement will be out saturating the roadways,” Bradford said.

About 305,000 people are injured each year because of a drunk drivers. The sheriff's office assures the community the checkpoints are not about meeting “arrest numbers," they hope to curb the amount of violators on the roads.

The checkpoints will pop up through this Friday. The sheriff's office says they'll have another week of sobriety checks before the end of the year.