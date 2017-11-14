Chattanooga Choo-Choo cancels all special events in 2018

The Choo-Choo is canceling all special events next year, this means weddings, proms, or dinners that were already planned must find a different venue.

The general manager would not tell Channel 3 exactly how many events or people were affected, he said that's not important right now.

However, Channel 3 spoke with one business owner who says many brides reached out to her for help after they were told they no longer had a venue.

The Chattanooga Choo-Choo is a place many brides hoped would be the perfect place to say "I do."

But a notice from the venue quickly changed everything.

"Our phones and emails started blowing up with brides and other clients that were out of a venue and at the last minute were trying to scramble to find a new location to get their event back on track," said Tara Plumlee, owner of Catering Companies.

Starting January 1st all events at the Choo-Choo are canceled.

"We’ve had both brides and non-wedding events as well,” explained Plumlee, “There's also proms, there's also other events that are affected. So, it's not just brides."

In an email, the general manager tells Channel 3 they are redeveloping the property and will be announcing new concepts at a later date. Plans he said have been in the works for a while.

He said the earliest wedding is set for May 2018, and said making the announcement now gives brides and other event organizers plenty of time to change plans.However, some brides don't feel the same way.

"It’s heartbreaking,” Plumlee said about hearing from brides searching for a venue, “They have a variety of responses. Some are in tears, some are angry."

Plumlee works with several other venues through her business. She put out a call out on Facebook offering assistance to those brides who need it.

Tara hopes she can help send one big message to every one affected.

"Don’t worry. It will be okay,” Plumlee urged, “You will have a wonderful wedding. You will have a wonderful event. Everything will be okay and there's a lot of awesome Chattanooga vendors that are welcoming you and want to help you."

The manager said deposits on the venue will be sent back out this week.

He also said all Christmas and holiday events will continue as planned.