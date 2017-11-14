Let us give thanks for the Thanksgiving burrito - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Let us give thanks for the Thanksgiving burrito

By John Martin, Morning Anchor
EAST BRAINERD, TN (WRCB) -

The fine folks at Fat Boy's Roadside Eats in East Brainerd are rolling out the Thanksgiving Burrito for the third year. It's a favorite among Chattanoogans, as each burrito is lovingly filled with the traditional Thanksgiving staples.

The burrito includes smoked turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato fries and drizzled with a spicy cranberry sauce. 

Fat Boy's specializes in obscure and original menu items. But they can tweak their dishes to provide vegetarian options for those so inclined.

