Let us give thanks for the Thanksgiving burrito

EAST BRAINERD, TN (WRCB) -
The fine folks at Fat Boy's Roadside Eats in East Brainerd are rolling out the Thanksgiving Burrito for the third year. It's a favorite among Chattanoogans, as each burrito is lovingly filled with the traditional Thanksgiving staples.
The burrito includes smoked turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, sweet potato fries and drizzled with a spicy cranberry sauce.
Fat Boy's specializes in obscure and original menu items. But they can tweak their dishes to provide vegetarian options for those so inclined.