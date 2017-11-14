GDOT mowing along Highway 58 in Dade County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

GDOT mowing along Highway 58 in Dade County

By WRCB Staff
Drivers who use SR-58 in Dade County should be careful of mowing by GDOT crews this week.

GDOT maintains more than 750,000 acres of highway right-of-way, which require mowing, brush and weed control.

Some of these areas are in highway medians and interchanges. The work helps provide better visibility for motorists and adds to a safer drive.

