UPDATE: TN Aquarium names their penguin

UPDATE: The poll has closed. Keep your suggestions keep coming, though. You've brought up the names Tuxedo, Marshmallow and even Chatta. The penguin was named Friday, December 1, but you'll have to watch the video above.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Tennessee Aquarium is asking for your help in naming a Gentoo penguin.

This male chick hatched this summer. His parents, Bug and Big T, are proud of this little guy and how he's grown. Keepers say he's the most outgoing male Gentoo chick they've ever had and is very sweet. But he does have his faults. Senior Aviculturist Loribeth Lee says the penguin can get a little grumpy after he eats.

VOTE NOW | TENNESSEE AQUARIUM POLL

You can vote now to help name this very vibrant, outgoing and engaging chick. You can vote daily online or with a paper ballot in the Penguins' Rock gallery.

The winning name will be announced on Friday, December 1.

