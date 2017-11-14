10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO MESSAGED WITH WIKILEAKS DURING 2016 CAMPAIGN

In the exchanges, which Donald Trump Jr. released on Twitter, the whistleblower website praises his father's positive comments about their operations and asks Trump Jr. to release his father's tax returns to the site.

2. RESCUERS SEARCH DEBRIS AFTER IRAN-IRAQ QUAKE KILLS MORE THAN 400

Backhoes and heavy equipment are used to dig through the debris of buildings toppled by the 7.3 magnitude temblor, with weeping women crying out to God as aid workers find new bodies.

3. MOORE FINDS SUPPORT WANING AS ANOTHER WOMAN COMES FORWARD

The embattled Senate candidate's support from fellow Republicans is hemorrhaging after a second woman accused the Alabaman of groping her when she was a teenager in the late 1970s.

4. HAILING 'TREMENDOUS AMOUNTS OF WORK'

Wrapping up his extensive tour of Asia, Trump lauds progress on trade and says he put the world on notice that the "rules have changed" for countries that want to do business with the U.S.

5. 'WEINSTEIN EFFECT' GOES GLOBAL

Nearly half of the "#metoo" mentions have come from outside the U.S., and decades-old sexual harassment and assault allegations have led to the downfall of some of those countries' most powerful men.

6. WHERE THEY'RE CLEARING THE STREETS

Authorities in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad are rounding up beggars ahead of a visit by Ivanka Trump for an international conference.

7. WINERIES EAGER TO MAKE UP LOSSES AFTER CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

Vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties are assessing the impact of smoke and other damage on this year's vintage and persuading tourists to return.

8. RISE IN TEEN SUICIDE, SOCIAL MEDIA COINCIDE

In a study published in Clinical Psychological Science, researchers suggest that cyberbullying and social media posts depicting "perfect" lives may be taking a toll on teens' mental health.

9. STORE CHAINS MAKING STRATEGIC ALLIANCES

Kohl's shoppers can find Amazon devices at some stores. Nike has made some of its sneakers available through Amazon. And Walmart is buying smaller online brands and partnering with Lord & Taylor on the web.

10. THE END. THE APOCALYPSE. A NATIONAL SHAME.

Italian newspapers spared no words in describing the four-time champion's failure to qualify for soccer's World Cup for the first time in six decades.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.