Clearing skies and cool today

Good Tuesday. We are starting with mostly cloudy skies and MUCH cooler air in place with temps this morning in the 30s and low 40s, about 10-15 degrees colder than yesterday. Skies will clear out this afternoon and it will stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight will be another chilly one as we dip into the mid to upper 30s under clear and starry skies. Wednesday afternoon we will have clouds building in but no rain is expected with those clouds. The high Wednesday will reach a pleasant 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will sport a bit of a warm-up. Both days will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and highs in the low to mid-60s.

Saturday another cold front will bring rain to the area during the late morning and it looks right now like the rain will last through the afternoon and possibly into the early evening. Rainfall amounts will range from 1/4" to 1/2". We will clear out and colder air will trickle in Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday temps will range from a chilly 39 in the morning to a crisp 52 in the afternoon.

We will stay cold and dry to start off next week as well.

David Karnes

