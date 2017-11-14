Council holding vote on allowing alcohol on Station Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Council holding vote on allowing alcohol on Station Street

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga City Council will be voting Tuesday to allow open containers of alcohol on Station Street.

Right now city code prohibits beer and other alcoholic beverages in certain places. If this amendment is passed, only the businesses located within or next to Station Street can sell beer and alcoholic beverages that can be distributed onto Station Street.

Also, if this amendment is passed, all beverages would be dispensed in paper or plastic cups clearly labeled Station Street, "STST," and/or a Station Street logo that all businesses around Station Street can agree on a uniform design on the cups. Signs would also be posted giving notice to pedestrians that any alcohol could not be removed from the area.

If passed, this change would go into effect two weeks later. 

