Four local athletes named Mr. Football Finalists

Four local athletes were named Mr. Football Finalists Monday.
The four athletes from the Chattanooga area include Gabe Boring, kicker/punter from Bledsoe County, Meigs County QB Aaron Swafford, running back Jacob Saylors from Marion County, and wide receiver Cam Wynn from Notre Dame.
Mr. Football in each classification will be announced and awarded in Nashville on November 27th.
The three finalists for each award that were announced Monday will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
Below is a list of the three finalists in each classification.
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Parker McKinney, Coalfield
Brandon Moore, Fayetteville
Kade Pearson, Huntingdon
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Jacob Saylors, Marion County
Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central
Aaron Swafford, Meigs County
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt
Darius James, Fairview
Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Cade Ballard, Greeneville
Stanton Martin, Anderson County
Dontae Smith, Spring Hill
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Tai Carter, Summit
Jordan Davis, Southwind
Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Savion Davis, Riverdale
Dylan Hopkins, Maryville
Jaylin Williams, Germantown
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy
Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian
Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville
Eric Gray, Lausanne
Cam Wynn, Notre Dame
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Tyler Badie, Briarcrest
Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy
Bill Norton, Christian Brothers
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County
Charles Campbell, USJ
Aaron Sears, Oakland