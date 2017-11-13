Four local athletes named Mr. Football Finalists

Four local athletes were named Mr. Football Finalists Monday.

The four athletes from the Chattanooga area include Gabe Boring, kicker/punter from Bledsoe County, Meigs County QB Aaron Swafford, running back Jacob Saylors from Marion County, and wide receiver Cam Wynn from Notre Dame.

Mr. Football in each classification will be announced and awarded in Nashville on November 27th.

The three finalists for each award that were announced Monday will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium.

Below is a list of the three finalists in each classification.

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Parker McKinney, Coalfield

Brandon Moore, Fayetteville

Kade Pearson, Huntingdon

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Jacob Saylors, Marion County

Gavin Stanfield, Waverly Central

Aaron Swafford, Meigs County

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Kalyn Grandberry, Raleigh Egypt

Darius James, Fairview

Jimmyrious Parker, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Cade Ballard, Greeneville

Stanton Martin, Anderson County

Dontae Smith, Spring Hill

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Tai Carter, Summit

Jordan Davis, Southwind

Cade Mays, Knoxville Catholic

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Savion Davis, Riverdale

Dylan Hopkins, Maryville

Jaylin Williams, Germantown

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Da’Joun Hewitt, Davidson Academy

Brant Lawless, Nashville Christian

Xavier Myers, Nashville Christian

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

Morgan Ernst, Webb School of Knoxville

Eric Gray, Lausanne

Cam Wynn, Notre Dame

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Tyler Badie, Briarcrest

Camron Johnson, Brentwood Academy

Bill Norton, Christian Brothers

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Gabe Boring, Bledsoe County

Charles Campbell, USJ

Aaron Sears, Oakland