Grundy Co. School Board discusses future of head coach position

The Grundy County head football coach position is still open Monday night.

It's been about a month since former head coach Casey Tate was suspended.

School board members suspended him after five players were charged with attempted aggravated rape.

READ MORE | REPORT: Grundy football players involved in previous incident

Now, they're trying to decide who will lead the Yellow Jackets on the field next season.

The head football coach position was posted on the school district's website last week.

So far, seven people have applied. But, the question is, when will someone be hired?

Board members asked that same question during a work session Monday night.

“There's seven,” Superintendent Jessie Kinsey says. “I only know two out of them so I couldn't give you a guess right now.”

Grundy County School Board members talked for about 45 minutes, mostly about a salary for the future head football coach.

READ MORE | UPDATE: Grundy sheriff's office investigating potential unreported incidents in schools

“Hard to get a winning coach if you don't pay him,” one community member says.

Superintendent Jessie Kinsey says right now coaches are paid depending on their degree level and years of experience.

This year the entire high school football coaching staff was paid nearly $26,000 combined.

“We're gambling,” school board member Reuben Newsome says. “You want us to put money out there and we don't know what we're getting from them I can't do that.”

“Well, we can do it based on what we've always done which is a month’s pay, plus $1,200,” Kinsey says. “If that's what y’all are good with, I'm good with that.”

Board Chairman Robert Foster says the problem is there's no money left over in the budget this year.

If the board decides on a number to offer applicants, they will look into some options.

Superintendent Kinsey say she plans to interview candidates sometime after Thanksgiving break.

Meanwhile, board members hope Kinsey hires someone by January 1, which would fall after Christmas break.