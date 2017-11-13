Tennessee football takes first step in new direction

The University of Tennessee football program took its first step toward a new direction Monday when Brady Hoke took the podium as the interim head coach of the Vols.

Athletic Director John Currie appointed Hoke the interim head coach after he parted ways with fifth year head coach Butch Jones Sunday morning.

The Vols currently sit a 4-6 overall, and need to win their last two games in order to be bowl eligible. They will first host LSU Saturday, and then finish the regular season at home against Vanderbilt the following week.

"These last two games are only about one thing and that's the seniors on this team" -Hoke

Hoke strongly emphasized that his main focus is to not only finish the season strong, but also finish strong for this senior class.

"These last two games are only about one thing, and that's the seniors on this football team," Hoke said. "They have been part of 29 wins, three bowl wins and they've laid a foundation for this program that was badly needed. They're the ones who we play for."

As far as the next head coach of the Volunteers goes, Currie says the search process is well underway.

The University already has an internal search team in place, and will not be hiring a separate search firm at this time.

Currie: "As far as the timing goes, the decisions we make should always have the best interest of the student-athletes in mind"

Currie will be searching for the Vols' fifth head coach in eleven years, and realizes the magnitude of his decision.

"We need to hire the best coach for the University of Tennessee" says Currie. "There are a lot of different experiences out there that are relevant to our environment. Certainly, we need to hire someone who understands the magnitude that comes along with this job and the opportunities and responsibility that come along with being the head football coach at the University of Tennessee."

Tennessee is set to kickoff against LSU this Saturday at 7pm.