Two juveniles arrested in Hixson home burglaries

Two teenagers were arrested for burglaries in the north Hixson area on Monday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says multiple homes in the Sedman Hills and High Ridge neighborhoods were hit Monday morning.

One of the victims says he woke up to find an intruder in his home. The suspect fled when the homeowner confronted him.

The victim was able to give investigators a detailed description of the suspect, which led them to a home in one of the neighborhoods that was hit.

During the investigation, deputies learned of a second juvenile who was an accomplice in a previous burglary.

Both juveniles were arrested and deputies recovered numerous items of stolen property, including three guns.

The arrests solved a total of five aggravated burglaries.

Both teens are being held in the Hamilton County Jail.