Central office shake-up in Hamilton County schools?

When the Hamilton County School Board hired Dr. Bryan Johnson for the superintendency earlier this year, many board members expressed a desire for changes. Some of those changes appear to be happening.

In what some are calling a central office shakeup, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Stacy Stewart is no longer on the job. She declined a change in assignment on Friday, and has decided to retire.

In a letter to principals last Friday, Stewart wrote, "I was notified this morning by Dr. Johnson of his intent to remove me from my position and reassign me within the district. He plans to notify me this Monday of my new assignment and make the move around Thanksgiving. After much prayer and discussion with family and friends, I am not willing to accept that outcome." She had served in the position since 2011.

Also, longtime Exceptional Education director Margaret Abernathy left her post earlier this month, deciding to retire. It was previously announced that communications director Amy Katcher left for a position in state government.

Dr. Johnson said he had no information to share about the departure of Stewart or Abernathy.