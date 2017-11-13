Central office shake-up in Hamilton County schools?

When the Hamilton County School Board hired Dr. Bryan Johnson for the superintendency earlier this year, many board members expressed a desire for changes. Some of those changes appear to be happening. In what some are calling a central office shakeup, Assistant Supt. for Human Resources Stacy Stewart is no longer on the job. She declined a change in assignment on Friday, and has decided to retire.More
A longtime principal at one of Hamilton County's largest elementary schools has passed away. Dr. Bryan Stewart died Saturday at the age of 50. He attended UTC and earned his Doctorate in Education from UT-Knoxville. He had served as a professor at UTK and was principal at East Brainerd Elementary School. He helped oversee the transition from the old school on East Brainerd Road, to the new school that opened in 2015. Here is Dr. Stewart's obituary ...More
Despite occasional complaints about the school year starting several weeks before Labor Day, Hamilton County likely won't be changing any time soon.More
