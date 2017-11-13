Former East Brainerd principal Dr. Bryan Stewart has passed away

Personal note from David Carroll: "Dr. Bryan Stewart was a bright light in local education. Always smiling, always a positive influence for students, teachers, and parents. He cared deeply about the children in his schools, and worked hard to make a difference. He will be missed."

A longtime principal at one of Hamilton County's largest elementary schools has passed away. Dr. Bryan Stewart died Saturday at the age of 50.

He attended UTC and earned his Doctorate in Education from UT-Knoxville. He had served as a professor at UTK and was principal at East Brainerd Elementary School. He helped oversee the transition from the old school on East Brainerd Road, to the new school that opened in 2015. At the time of his death, he was serving as assistant principal at Bess T. Shepherd Elementary School.

Here is Dr. Stewart's obituary information from Williamson and Sons Funeral Home in Soddy-Daisy:

Dr. Bryan Keith Stewart, 50, of Chattanooga and formerly of Soddy-Daisy, TN, passed away November 11, 2017.



His parents, Frank Stewart, Sr. and Sara Stewart Duncan and a brother, Joe Stewart, preceded him in death.



Bryan is survived by his siblings, Robin Stewart and Todd (Stephanie) Stewart.



He touched many lives throughout his years and he was loved and will be deeply missed.



Services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 16, 2017 at Williamson & Sons Funeral Home with Reverend Sterling Jetton officiating. Entombment will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.



Condolences and memories can be shared at www.williamsonandsons.com.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.