Couple charged with aggravated child abuse

Two Chattanooga adults have been charged with aggravated child abuse after police found three of the children had been locked in a room at their home, and unable to access a bathroom.

Investigators say that the children's mother, Dorothy Presley was aware that her boyfriend, Joseph Akins, had beaten the children with a belt, leaving marks and bruises on their face, legs and back.

The children's grandfather saw the injuries on the children and notified the police.

The children were barricaded in a bedroom, where weights were placed that prevented the door from opening. 

One child defecated on herself over the weekend, the others urinated on themselves since they were unable to go to the bathroom.

The couple told police that "the kids make things up," according to the arrest affidavit.

Both Presley and Akins were charged with aggravated child abuse.

