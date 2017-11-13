Atlanta cybercrime experts investigating Equifax hack - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Atlanta cybercrime experts investigating Equifax hack



By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Attacks launched by cybercriminals wreak havoc and cause disruption as more of everyday life moves online.

The U.S. attorney's office in Atlanta has worked hand-in-hand with the local FBI office to prosecute a number of high-profile cybercrime cases. They're currently investigating the breach at Atlanta-based Equifax, which exposed the personal information of 145 million Americans.

The U.S. attorney's office and the FBI both declined to talk about Equifax. But they were willing to provide some insight into the challenges of fighting cybercrime.

Identifying who's responsible for a cyberattack is the first hurdle since cybercriminals use aliases and operate in invitation-only online criminal forums. They often operate from countries that won't extradite to the U.S. making arrests difficult.

