Veterans organization dissolved after investigation

By Anna Huffstutler, Web Producer/Weekend Assmt. Editor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Tennessee and 24 other states have reached a settlement with VietNow. 
The Illinois nonprofit was taken to court for misrepresenting funds that were meant to be sent to veterans. 

The settlement resolves the accusations and investigations by appointing a receiver to dissolve VietNow.

“I am thankful for the swift action of the states that joined forces to put a stop to this organization’s deceitful solicitations,” Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said.

VietNow's latest financial report revealed that the organization raised close to $2 million dollars, yet charitable programs only saw 5 percent. 

A portion of VietNow's directors and officers have already resigned from their positions.

The remaining funds from the organization will be dispersed between other veterans charaties.

“An organization that takes advantage of well-meaning donors has no business operating,” said Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery, III. “This settlement ensures the generous donations made by Tennesseans will reach the veterans charities they intended to help.” 

