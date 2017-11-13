Police: At least 10 vehicles crash on Georgia parkway

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a series of crashes involving at least 10 vehicles on a parkway in Georgia.

News outlets report multiple people were taken to a hospital after the chain-reaction collisions in Gainesville during rush hour Monday morning. The Gainesville Times reports at least one person suffered serious injuries.

Gainesville police spokesman Drew Reed said the wrecks closed at lanes of Queen City Parkway and road would likely remain shut down for hours.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

Gloria Kell told the newspaper she was approaching a red light when she heard a noise behind her and then felt her car get struck. She said in her rearview mirror she saw a "tractor-trailer going all over the place, running over cars and stuff."

