Brady Hoke in as Vols interim head coach

Assistant Coach Brady Hoke reacts to a touchdown by Missouri on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Missouri at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday November 11, 2017. (Photo: Calvin Mattheis, Knoxville News Sentinel)

Brady Hoke will take over as the interim coach for Tennessee after head coach Butch Jones was fired Sunday.

Hoke is in his first year at Tennessee. He has been coaching the defensive line, while holding the title of associate head coach.

Hoke has 12 years of experience as a head coach, most recently at Michigan from 2011-14. He was 31-20 in his four seasons with the Wolverines.