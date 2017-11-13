GA man charged with shooting stepsons while cleaning gun

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police say a man who accidentally shot his two stepsons while cleaning a handgun has been charged.

Officer Lisa Bender said 27-year-old Brandon Vicks was jailed on reckless conduct charges after the boys, ages 7 and 10, were wounded late Sunday.

Bender told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Vicks was cleaning the gun when it fired. The bullet ricocheted off the floor and hit the 7-year-old child in the hand and arm. It then hit the older boy above his right eye.

The injured children were taken to an Atlanta hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Bender said three other children who were present during the shooting were not injured. It was not immediately known if Vicks had an attorney to represent him.

