Local artists encouraged to apply for Riverbend

Riverbend Festival is looking for Tennessee Valley music artists to perform next year.

The festival has partnered with SoundCorps for a new application process for local artists. This is designed to increase local artist engagement with Riverbend and showcase the growth of the Scenic City's music scene.

LOCAL ARTISTS | APPLY TO PLAY RIVERBEND

"Riverbend is proud to have played a major role in the renaissance of Chattanooga's riverfront over the last 3 and a half decades," Chip Baker. Friends of the Festival executive director, said. "We are now experiencing a similar type of renaissance in Chattanooga's music scene and are excited to work alongside SoundCorps to keep the momentum going."

Bands with a physical address within 50 miles of Chattanooga may apply now through December 31 to perform at the 2018 Riverbend Festival.