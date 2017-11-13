Local artists encouraged to apply for Riverbend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Local artists encouraged to apply for Riverbend

Riverbend Festival is looking for Tennessee Valley music artists to perform next year.

The festival has partnered with SoundCorps for a new application process for local artists. This is designed to increase local artist engagement with Riverbend and showcase the growth of the Scenic City's music scene. 

"Riverbend is proud to have played a major role in the renaissance of Chattanooga's riverfront over the last 3 and a half decades," Chip Baker. Friends of the Festival executive director, said. "We are now experiencing a similar type of renaissance in Chattanooga's music scene and are excited to work alongside SoundCorps to keep the momentum going."

Bands with a physical address within 50 miles of Chattanooga may apply now through December 31 to perform at the 2018 Riverbend Festival.  

