UPDATE: I-75 NB reopen after vehicle fire

By WRCB Staff

UPDATE:  The scene has been cleared on I-75 NB in Bradley County after a vehicle fire blocked the roadway early Monday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY:  A vehicle is on fire on I-75 NB in Bradley County, near MM 18. Northbound traffic is affected with one lane blocked, southbound traffic is affected with no delays.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 7:00 a.m. EST.

