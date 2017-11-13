Cool and Dry This Week

Good Monday. We will start the week with typical fall weather. After a mild start to the day today, we will be seasonably cool this afternoon with a high of about 60 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will start much cooler. Both days will start out with lows on the upper 30s. Highs in the afternoon will stay at about 60 degrees.

Thursday and Friday will warm just a bit. We will start both days in the mid-40s, and highs will make it into the mild mid-60s. We will have some clouds toward the end of the week, but the rain should hold off.

Saturday a cold front will move in and bring in some rain and thunderstorms Saturday morning. The rain at this point looks like it should be gone by noon, and the afternoon will be cool and breezy with a high of 58.

Sunday will see more chilly air sinking in. Temps Sunday will range from 35 in the morning to 55 in the afternoon. Skies will be sunny Sunday.

David Karnes

