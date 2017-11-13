I-24 reopens in Marion Co after cargo fire

UPDATE: As of 6 a.m., all lanes have now cleared.

UPDATE: As of 4 a.m., only the right lane is blocked.

PREVIOUS STORY: In Marion County, a cargo fire on I-24 EB right before Monteagle Mountain has shut down the eastbound lanes as of 2:30 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and fire crews are on scene.

THP says as of right now, they do not know what the cargo is, but that this is not a hazmat situation.

There is no estimated time that this will clear.

