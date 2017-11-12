One person stabbed on Gillespie Road, suspect in custody - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

One person stabbed on Gillespie Road, suspect in custody

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are looking into why someone was stabbed on Gillespie Road.

It happened around 9:30 p.m.

Officers said they are investigating an aggravated assault that involved a stabbing. One person is now in custody.

Hamilton County dispatchers said the victim was taken to the hospital. They are expected to be okay.

