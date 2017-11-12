Arson arrest made in Grundy County

An arson arrest has been made in Grundy County.

Tracy City police arrested 39-year-old Stephanie Morrison from Palmer after investigators said she tried to burn down her parents' home.

On Thursday, police were called to12th Street to remove Morrison who was arguing with her parents. The next day, a driver saw flames coming from the home and called 9-1-1.

First responders were able to put the fire out.

Later that day, police saw Morrison walking down the street. They said she smelled like gasoline.

She was taken to the police station for questioning and then arrested for arson.

Besides her parents, two of her children also lived in the house.

