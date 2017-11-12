Person shot on Olive Street - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Person shot on Olive Street

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

One person has been shot on Olive Street.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Chattanooga police said they found the victim near Roanoke Avenue and Ocoee Street suffering from a gunshot wound.

They found out the shooting happened in another part of town.

First responders treated the person at the scene. They are expected to be okay.

If you have any information, give police a call.

