UPDATE: Butch Jones' time as Tennessee football coach is over

Multiple sources, including a former Vols player, have confirmed to Channel 3 that Butch Jones and the University of Tennessee parted ways Sunday.More
Multiple sources, including a former Vols player, have confirmed to Channel 3 that Butch Jones and the University of Tennessee parted ways Sunday.More
Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that four cars, one home, several mailboxes, street signs, and the road were spray painted with obscene words and drawings. A CPD cruiser was also vandalized.More
Officials with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said that four cars, one home, several mailboxes, street signs, and the road were spray painted with obscene words and drawings. A CPD cruiser was also vandalized.More
Butch Jones, the 24th head football coach in school history, was relieved from duty by the university on Sunday morning during a staff meeting.
Jones took the Vols to three-straight bowl games, winning all three. But he could never get UT back to the SEC Championship game, something no coach since Phillip Fulmer has been able to do in Knoxville.More
Butch Jones, the 24th head football coach in school history, was relieved from duty by the university on Sunday morning during a staff meeting.
Jones took the Vols to three-straight bowl games, winning all three. But he could never get UT back to the SEC Championship game, something no coach since Phillip Fulmer has been able to do in Knoxville.More