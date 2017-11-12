UPDATE: Butch Jones' time as Tennessee football coach is over

UPDATE: Butch Jones is out at Tennessee.

Multiple sources, including a former Vols player, have confirmed to Channel 3 that Butch Jones and the University of Tennessee parted ways Sunday.

The team is expected to have a meeting at 1:00pm. Brady Hoke will serve as interim head coach for the rest of season.

Jones was hired December 5th, 2012 and was the 24th head football coach in school history. During his time as head coach, he led Tennessee to a 34-27 record and took the Vols to three-straight bowl games.

However, Jones was never able to take UT back to the SEC Championship game.

Jones had three years remaining on his contract, which owed him $4.1 million annually through the 2020 season.

The Vols are currently set to host LSU on Saturday, Nov. 18.

A news conference with UT Atheltic Director John Currie is expected at 5pm; Channel 3 has a crew there and will bring you updates.