Mocs fall at Green Bay in season opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (GoMocs.com) --- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga fell 60-30 to Wisconsin-Green Bay in women’s basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Kress Events Center in Green Bay, Wis.

Senior Aryanna Gilbert led the Mocs with 10 points, a game-high nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Sophomore Lakelyn Bouldin was 2-of-5 from the 3-point line with eight points and four rebounds. Senior Keiana Gilbert grabbed six boards and had a team-high three assists.

The Phoenix got out to a 16-7 lead with 3:39 to play in the first half. The Mocs scored the next five to cut it to 16-12 just over a minute later, but Green Bay would respond with a 16-2 run over the next 7:50 to stretch its lead to 32-14 midway through the second quarter. The two teams played even the rest of the period and the Mocs headed into the locker room trailing 39-21 at the half. Green Bay continued its push into the second half building its lead, holding the Mocs to just nine points.

The Mocs had 24 turnovers resulting in 25 points for Green Bay while scoring seven off 16 Phoenix miscues. Chattanooga’s five freshmen all saw action in the game today. Brooke Burns was 2-of-4 from the field with four points and Bria Dial had two rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Allie LeClaire led Green Bay with a game-high 13 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Frankie Wurtz had nine points and a team-best eight rebounds with three steals and two blocked shots. Jen Wellnitz had nine points and seven steals. Jessica Lindstrom added eight points and six rebounds and Madison Wolf had eight points and four boards.

Chattanooga returns home to take on Central Florida Monday night at Maclellan Gymnasium. The Mocs make a return to its old stomping grounds at Big Mac. Former head coach Grace Keith will serve as the honorary head coach for the game. Keith was named the Mocs’ first varsity head coach in 1974. The game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the McKenzie Arena box office and online at GoMocs.com.