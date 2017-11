Charges are pending against two Central High School students accused of vandalizing an Ooltewah neighborhood.

Investigators with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the Hamilton on Hunter subdivision overnight on Thursday.

Officials say that four cars, one home, several mailboxes, street signs, and the road were spray painted with obscene words and drawings. A CPD cruiser was also vandalized.

Deputies said the school resource officer at Central High School found two students with spray paint on Friday. The teens have not been arrested, but charges are pending in juvenile court.

Those charges could include vandalism and obscene material.