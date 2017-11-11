Dalton community celebrates Veterans Day with parade

Veterans are being honored across the Tennessee Valley, and people in Dalton gathered for a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday.

Marching bands, cars, and the waving of Ole Glory, it certainly had everything you would expect for a Veterans Day parade.

Some floats in the parade honored heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

To show his support, Amos Koop walked in the parade with his Boy Scout troop.

"I think it's important to honor them because they fought for us and we need to show them that we care and that we're glad about it,” said Koop.

A few floats ahead of Koop, was an older gentleman showing support, Matt Farrell. He stood out in the crowd, wearing his U.S. Marine Corps uniforms.

"Supporting our veterans that are out of the service now," Farrell urged.

Farrell is a veteran himself. He served in Vietnam.

He said he wanted to ride in this parade to honor other veterans. Farrell said he is giving support because he knows what it’s like not to have it.

"50 years ago when we came home it was totally different,” explained Farrell, “There was no support at all for veterans and I wanted to make a difference."

He supports veterans every day, after all he is one, but seeing support from all ages makes this day even more special.

"It's wonderful,” Farrell said smiling, “It's a blessing."

As he looked through the crowd, Farrell said he couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with support.

"I'm holding back crying because it means so much to me today," Farrell said.